AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 539 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $25.71 on Friday, hitting $1,672.28. The company had a trading volume of 200,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,613.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,514.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

