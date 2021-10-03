AGF Investments America Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000.

EWG opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

