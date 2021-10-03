AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,492.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.