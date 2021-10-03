ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGESY opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

