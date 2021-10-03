Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $16,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $153.28 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

