Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Old Republic International by 71.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.44 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

