Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,175 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 184.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $570.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

