Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,290,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

