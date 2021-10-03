Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BLK stock opened at $841.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $859.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.18 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.