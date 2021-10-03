Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

