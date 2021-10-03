Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

