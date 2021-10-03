Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,568 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

