Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

