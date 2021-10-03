Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

