Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $189.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

