Advisor Partners LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

