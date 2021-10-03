Advisor Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

