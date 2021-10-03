Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

