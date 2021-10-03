Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

