Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

