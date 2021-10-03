Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,108 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 511.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $20,670,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE TS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.