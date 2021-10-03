Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

