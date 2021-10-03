Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,511 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Resource by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

