Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

