Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

