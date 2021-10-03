Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Adobe were worth $173,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.73 and its 200-day moving average is $563.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.