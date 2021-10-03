ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.