Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

