Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 823,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $143,102.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,364 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

