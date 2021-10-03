Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.03. Adagene shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.
ADAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.
About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.