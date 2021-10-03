Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 5,861,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,653. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

