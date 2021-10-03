Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

ACN stock opened at $324.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.29. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

