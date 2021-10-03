Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.44. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

