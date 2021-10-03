ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

