ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

