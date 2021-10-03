ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

