Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

