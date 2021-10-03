AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 64191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

