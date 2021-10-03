95 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,729.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

