$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post sales of $93.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $393.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

BHR opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.