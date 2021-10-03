$891.06 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $891.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the lowest is $888.23 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 1,691,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.