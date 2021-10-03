8,740 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

