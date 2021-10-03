8,480 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xperi by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

