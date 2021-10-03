651 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.