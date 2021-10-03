$6.34 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.03 and the lowest is $6.04. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

