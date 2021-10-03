5,607 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.15. 1,222,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,784. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

