$507.50 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $507.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 356,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,411. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.52. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

