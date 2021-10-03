4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Hits $25,592.82

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $25,592.82 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

