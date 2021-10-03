487,500 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 487,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

CPG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

