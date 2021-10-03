$487.55 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $487.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $496.81 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 581,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

