4,299 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

ARKF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

